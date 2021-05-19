Somalian man in Delhi for treatment beaten to death by three, cabbie held

New Delhi: A Somalian man, who came to India for his medical treatment, was beaten to death by three men including a taxi driver at the jurisdiction of IGI airport. Police identified the accused as Virender Singh (33), Gopal (34) and Dilbagh (35).

On May 17, the body of a person was found near Centaur hospital at IGIA. The deceased was identified as Jama Said Farah, a native of Somalia. Police during probe contacted deceased's daughter who informed that his father came to India two weeks ago for the treatment of some heart disease. Due to pandemic, his treatment was postponed by the hospital. Hence, he was going back to his country through Somalia. However, he was denied immigration clearance at IGIA due to the non-availability of a visa of Somalia with him and was offloaded by airlines. On being offloaded, he came outside the airport terminal and took a taxi for a hotel in Mahipalpur and since then she had no contact with her father.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Rajeev Ranjan said during the probe, they arrested one Virender Singh, the taxi driver and two of his associates.

"The deceased took his taxi from T-3 to Mahipalpur. Later, they had some altercation with the deceased person over the fare on the way near Mahipalpur red light," the official said. Thereafter, all three beat the deceased and threw him near Centaur Hotel and ran away from there in their taxi. "They have also taken the luggage and other valuable items of the deceased with them so that his identity could not be revealed," DCP Ranjan said.