Solving traffic congestion key agenda for next 5 years: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Addressing traffic congestion in Delhi would be a focus area of the AAP government in the next five years if it is reelected, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.



Another priority area would be providing clean water to everyone, he said addressing the people in a town-hall meeting in North West Delhi's Pitampura.

"Steps in various directions are needed to resolve the issue of traffic congestion in Delhi. The wide roads in Delhi turn into a narrow three or four-lane roads after a few miles, resulting in a bottleneck situation and heavy traffic jams at some particular locations," the chief minister said.

Roads at various locations in Delhi need to be redesigned which can bring about a big change in the traffic movement, he added.