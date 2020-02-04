Solid steps will be taken to deal with unemployment: Manmohan

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said it is a "matter of shame" that despite being educated our youths have to run around for jobs and asserted that "solid steps" will be taken to deal with unemployment if the Congress comes to power in Delhi.



Addressing Congress supporters at an election meeting in Tilak Nagar, he also took a dig at rival parties, saying, "I don't want to condemn any party on this occasion".

"I want to highlight some of the issues which are bothering the youth today. Even after eduction, and spending so much money on it, they have to run around for jobs. It is a matter of shame," the senior Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Maken also visited various constituencies ahead of the Assembly elections. The election campaign of Shivani Chopra, Congress candidate for the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, saw Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, along with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra, addressing a public meeting at the Community Centre, Central Avenue, Maharani Bagh. Tharoor appealed to the voters to elect Chopra as "only Congress party can fulfill the aspirations of the people and ensure the development of Delhi."