Social media works its magic as customers throng Malviya Nagar's 'Baba Ka Dhaba'

New Delhi: All it took was a video shot by a food blogger highlighting their abysmal plight for help from across the nation to start pouring in for the aged couple struggling to make ends meet by running their small roadside shop here at Malviya Nagar.



Serving everything from a hot piping serving of Matar Paneer to Soya Bean curry, the Octogenarian couple, Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi, hailing from Azamgarh, bring containers full of food that they arduously prepare at their small house nearby but hardly earn enough to make some kind of profit.

The Coronavirus-induced lockdown further broke their back as months of staying put inside their home meant dipping into their already meagre savings. While their two sons work as delivery boys in the city, their income barely helps.

In the viral video shot by blogger Gaurav Vasan, a teary-eyed Prasad is seen showing the leftover food and their income till lunch time which added up to not more than Rs 100.

However, after the video was uploaded on Twitter, everyone from the likes of cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, actor Sonam Kapoor to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti sought to financially assist the distressed couple.

Bharti tweeted, "Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people." Commenting on the outpour of generosity shown to the elderly couple, he added, "This is what makes us human.Let this b d beginning to ensure that no1 sleeps hungry in this city! Luv all!"

On Thursday, a large number of people, moved by the video, thronged their small kiosk which, for the first time, led to the couple selling all their meals before 1 pm.

"I came all the way from Muzaffarnagar to eat at Baba Ka Dhaba but unfortunately there was nothing left till I reached here," Amrit Goyal, a school student, said.

Meanwhile, Vasan said that he is overwhelmed with the response from the public which he said even 'moved him to tears after seeing the couple's condition'.