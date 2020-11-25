Snatchers use 'borrowed' bikes, papers to evade cops

New delhi: Snatching spree of two men, who were using high-end motorcycle borrowed on commission basis for crime, ended after they were arrested from North Delhi. Police said that they were inspired by Bollywood movie and sticker on their bike led to their arrests.

Police said that both snatchers identified as Anwar and Lal Babu were inspired by the movie, hence they were using sports bike and kept long hairs like film stars as shown in the movie. "Kashmere Gate was their favourite hunting ground as most of the footfall is of passengers and public visiting from outside Delhi and even if they get arrested, trapped, none of the victims would come to court to depose against them or will not even complain," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said.

They used to pay Rs 3,500 for about four hours or a spree of snatchings. The accused persons used to keep high-security number plate during the commission of the crime. The number plate was changed at while parking the motorcycle at the resident with a general number plate to evade their arrest. Police added that on November 20, an eFIR was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Basit.

He was on the Yamuna flyover and was looking at his mobile for navigation of his client. Suddenly two boys came on a Yamaha motorcycle snatched his mobile and escaped from the spot. He tried to chase them but they disappeared within a few minutes. During the probe, it was revealed that there is a sticker of God Shiva on the front of the motorcycle and the number plate is the high-security number plate. "One more person was arrested who was providing bike on a commission basis," police said.