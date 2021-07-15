Snatcher arrested in shootout, constable hit

new delhi: A 27-year-old man allegedly involved in more than 50 cases of snatching and robbery was arrested after a brief encounter with police in Rohini area, police said on Wednesday. The encounter took place on Tuesday night when the accused Sumit alias Bagga tried to escape by opening fire at police personnel.

Police said after a spurt in street crime especially snatching recently, a team was deployed to collect intelligence about criminals operating in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Pranav Tayal, said the team received a tip off that an active snatcher carrying a loaded country-made pistol will come on a stolen motorcycle to commit crime following which a trap was laid near Central Park in Rohini Sector 20 and the accused was apprehended. Sumit is involved in 53 cases including that of snatching, robbery, theft and those under the Arms Act, police said.