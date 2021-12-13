'Smuggling of narcotic drugs leading to addiction among many'

New Delhi: Noting that the smuggling of narcotics is resulting in drug addiction among a sizeable section of the public, particularly adolescents and students, in recent times, the Delhi

High Court has now denied bail to a man arrested for possessing commercial quantity smack.

The menace has assumed alarming proportions in recent years and has a deadly impact on society, the court said while hearing the bail plea of the man, Ram Bharose, who was allegedly found in possession of 270 grams of smack, which is considered to be commercial quantity.

Dismissing the bail application filed by the accused, Justice Subramonium Prasad of the Delhi High Court here said that since the police's investigation in the case was at a nascent stage, it cannot be said at this juncture that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner accused is not guilty of the offence as alleged by the investigating agency.

The court is not inclined to grant bail to accused Ram Bharose, the court held. Moreover, the court went on to say the accused had allegedly supplied drugs to peddlers for distribution.

In the order denying him bail, the bench of Justice Prasad said, "It has been observed that organised activities of the underworld and clandestine smuggling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and illegal trafficking in (of) such drugs and substance is (are)

resulting in drug addiction among a sizeable section of the public, particularly the adolescents and students of both sexes...

"... the menace has assumed serious and alarming proportions in recent years, which has a deadly impact on the society as a whole," the high court observed.

It noted that Bharose is also accused in another drug case and is likely to commit yet another offence, if released on bail, thus holding that it is not in the law's interest to grant him bail.