Smriti Irani leads pro-CAA march in Gurugram

Gurugram: With various rallies being conducted against the citizenship amendment act (CAA), the Haryana government on Sunday organised rallies and marches for pro- CAA around various districts of Haryana.



In Gurugram the movement was spearheaded by Union minister Smriti Z Irani who along with other leaders of the district held a march in support of the recent activity. The march was held in the Old Gurugram area from Sector-7 to the party office in Sadar. Also, present along with the minister was DP Vatsa, the BJP Rajya Sabha member from Haryana.

In a rally conducted for CAA, Irani lashed out at the Congress party and other political parties that were opposing the bill. She cited that by opposing the act the party was not only taking a stand against persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries but also promoting anarchy.

The Union Minister also raked in the recent incident where there was the incident of stoning at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. The minister then met several leaders from Gurugram wherein she asked the party workers to meet the residents and dispel the rumours.

Before starting the march, the minister who has earlier stayed in Gururgam visited the place where she stayed which was in New Colony. She also visited the snack shop where she used to buy her eating items earlier when she was residing in the city.

As protests against the implementation of the citizenship amendment act (CAA) gathers steam in many parts of the country, citizens in large numbers in Gurugram are now also coming out and voicing their dissent against the act.

The the epicenter of the protests are areas in the district of Nuh where several protests were organised. A the protest march was also organised from the

PWD Rest House in Nuh to Ghasera village. Despite the huge congregation, the protest remained peaceful and no incidents of violence were reported. Not only in Mewat but even in Gurugram activists and protestors are coming out to register the protest.