Smart screens to be installed at 6 major locations: GNIDA

noida: In order to create awareness among the citizens, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will install smart LED screens at six major locations of the city to display and announce social slogans. Officials said that the authority has issued a Request Offer Proposal (RPF) to finalise the company and the work is expected to get started by next month.



The smart screens will be installed at places that receive maximum traffic which include Pari Chowk, Alpha Commercial Belt, Greater Noida Authority Office, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Dadri railway station and Knowledge Park-II.

"The Authority wants to install LED screens at these places like the ITO of Delhi. Through this, the authority will be able to show and hear all the social slogans. Citizens will be able to get all the information related to Greater Noida," a senior GNIDA officer said.

The Authority focuses on creating awareness among residents to keep their city clean, not to throw garbage in the open, not to touch the unclaimed objects kept in public places, to maintain greenery and also to display the temperature of Greater Noida. Along with this, all the issues related to water conservation, sanitation, and security will also be able to make them aware of their responsibilities.

"The authority is making every effort to make Greater Noida clean and beautiful. The decision to install LED screens is also an effort in this direction. This will also enhance the beauty of the intersections. Citizens will also get all the necessary information easily. It will also be helpful to make people aware through social slogans," Surendra Singh, CEO, GNIDA said.

As per officials, the LED screens will run on Build Operate and Transfer basis for 15 minutes every hour. The selected company will install the LED screen and they will be given the right to advertise for five years, so that it can meet its expenses. The installation, operation and maintenance of the LED will be the responsibility of the selected company.

GNIDA's CEO and Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh has issued directions to expedite the work. The pre-bid meeting of this RPF will be held on July 29 and the last date of application is August 5. The technical bids will be opened till August 8.