'Smart cards' to replace gun licence booklets

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Delhi Police has now launched a "smart card arms licence" —which is set to make it easier for licence-holders to carry it around and simpler for the authorities to check them at pickets and random day-to-day checking, for which a techno-friendly "Shastra" mobile app was also launched on Wednesday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Delhi Police's 75th anniversary celebrations here.



The smart card is easy to carry and handle and comes with inherent security features. It will be printed in-house after the verification of data of the licence holders. It has also been integrated with the e-Beat book through the "Shastra" mobile application for effective policing. The digital app will help beat officers identify and check credentials of licensees during daily checks.

"In tune with introducing techno-friendly digital services for citizens of Delhi, Licensing Unit of Delhi Police has decided to replace the bulky existing Arms Licence Booklet with a Smart Card," Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing Unit), OP Mishra said.

Moreover, he said, the "Shastra" app also facilitates dynamic and real-time checking of the licensees at fixed and mobile pickets, airports, border check posts, clubs, hotels, discotheques, social gatherings, marriage functions etc,, the senior police officer added.

Home Minister Shah launched both the services on Wednesday after he attended the Raising Day parade at Kingsway Camp.

Officials said that the smart card shall initially be issued to the licensees at the time of availing of various services. In the meantime, licensees willing to get the smart card have been asked to provide the required details in a prescribed proforma, which can be downloaded from the website of Licensing Unit (www.delhipolicelicensing.gov.in). Licensees will be informed individually through email as well as SMS for collection as soon as the smart card is ready, officials added.

Both the smart card and Shastra mobile app has been designed and developed in coordination with National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GoI.

The Delhi Police has initiated several Citizen friendly digital services under the centre's Digital India initiative, one of which was to introduce the e-arms licence feature in January 2019 — another first-of-its-kind initiative at the time.

This initiative was showcased before the Prime Minister on October 31, 2019 during the police technology exhibition held at Statue of Unity, Kevadiya, police said.