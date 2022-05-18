Slum dweller killed in accident, friend critical

new delhi: A 34-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into a bicycle, killing a teenager and critically injuring a youth, police said on Tuesday.



The deceased Veer (13) and the injured Dev Mandal (18) were staying in a slum near Hauz Khas here, the police said.

They identified the accused as Dhananjay Malik, a resident of Greater Kailash.

According to police, the accident took place at around 4:30 pm on May 14 in South Delhi's August Kranti Marg when Mandal and Veer were riding back home on their bicycle.

"When they reached near August Kranti Marg near Shahpur Jat traffic signal, a car came at a high speed from behind and hit them due to which both sustained injuries," a senior police officer said.

Mandal and Veer were shifted to a private hospital.

Based on Mandal's statement, a case was registered.