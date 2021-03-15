Slight rise in minimum temperature in Delhi

New Delhi: Mercury rose by two notches in the national capital on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city had registered a low of 14.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the maximum temperature had stood at 31.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 16.2 degrees Celsius early morning, one notch above the normal, according to a MeT official.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky during the day time.

On February 25, Delhi had recorded a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the last month.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.



