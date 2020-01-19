Slight dip in mercury in Delhi
New Delhi: Mercury fell by a notch in the national capital on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky and shallow fog later in the day.
The national capital on Saturday saw a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 17.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.
By 11 am, the air quality index of Delhi ranged from 335 or 'very poor' at Anand Vihar to 293 or 'poor' at ITO area, as per data of the Central Pollution Control Board.
