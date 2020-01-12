Slice of pizza, scoop of ice-cream among few of my favourite things, says Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy CM in a conversation with the Millennium Post talks about "few of my favourite things - a slice of pizza and a scoop of ice- cream" and what it is like to be a politician. At a popular hub in the national Capital, the Deputy CM is finding it difficult to remember when he last visited a pizza joint.



"When I used to work in a FM channel I used to visit CP pretty often. We were a team of 13 who would hang out every week along with our boss who would accompany us at times. I loved eating pizzas followed by ice-cream and strolling around in CP. My outing would not be complete if I did not have a scoop of ice-cream back then. I still enjoy a slice of pizza a lot but I can't recall when I last had it like those days. Now a days I hardly get time to enjoy the ambience of CP like that."

With a sigh he continues, "This was before the movement and then life took an unpredictable change. I had never thought of politics in fact, I never liked it. The dirty politics and throwing mud at each other–that is not me. I am not your typical politician who is busy playing dirty tricks. I am a work driven politician. Improving people's life, bringing change in different sectors like water, education and health, that defines me.

As he walks up to his table he is approached by people for selfies and he politely agrees. After a couple of snaps he settles into his seat completely aware that there are a dozen eyeballs watching him constantly.

Does the constant glare make you uncomfortable?

I don't think much of it. I try to enjoy the moment as much as I can. See, I am not a person who lives for attention you will find some politicians who like it. There are politicians who are snooty and show offs but I am not one of them. I like to concentrate on my work and try to do as much as I can for the people. If I don't, then the next time someone asks me for a selfie I will feel unworthy of that admiration. I cannot look people in the eye if I have not worked hard enough. I want people's affection and love through my work.

What has changed personally for you since AAP came to power and how come politics?

Not much. When I was in radio a famous writer asked me what do I do I told him I was an RJ and he still asked 'But what do you do?.' After repeating my answer couple of times I stopped replying and asked myself 'What am I doing?' Since then I wanted to contribute to the nation and to the people. If people have the basic necessities of life like food, water, education, health care they will have a sense of dignity and would want to improve their life and contribute to the growth of the country but if their life is washed away in basic struggles, how can they strive for a better quality of life. So in that front not much but since my activism days, I wanted to do something meaningful with my life. I still am trying my best. But I do miss going out with my family and friends. Its a very tight schedule each day and with elections round the corner even more so. It is the simple things that I miss the most like going on a weekend and eating out with my family or hanging out with my friends.