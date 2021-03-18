Slew of new rules for farmhouses under DDA's Green Development Area policy

New Delhi: With the Delhi Development Authority's new Green Development Area policy having been approved by the board, farmhouses in the city will have to comply with fresh regulations keeping with the land-owning authority's attempt to ensure ecological and environment-friendly



development.

According to the policy document notified by the authority, new farmhouses shall be permitted in the form of standalone plots or farmhouse clusters. "Standalone plots shall be permitted on a minimum 12 m RoW," as per the policy.

In farmhouse clusters, the internal roads shall be 9m RoW and the cluster access should be from 12m RoW. Existing farmhouses constructed on private lands (till the date of notification of this Policy) with a minimum access of 9 m, shall be regularised under the Grade 2 green development category under the new policy.

Where RoW is less than 9 m, all landowners along the street shall provide land to fulfill the access conditions. In case this is not feasible, a minimum of 6m RoW shall be provided with appropriate road geometrics as given in UBBL/IRC to ensure smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

Existing Farmhouses that do not meet the setback requirements for Grade 2 developments, shall provide at least 5m setback on front and any one other side.

In addition to this, other regulations as per the Green Development Area Policy for farmhouses include a limit of 3,000 sq m on the maximum built-up area of the farmhouse plot irrespective of the size of the plot and the height of the built structures should not exceed 12 metres.

Basements in existing farmhouses that exceed the permissible FAR shall be regularised upon payment of requisite regularisation charges upto a maximum of permissible ground coverage.

In addition to permissible FAR, two dwelling units of 30 sq m each for community service personnel shall be permitted per 4,000 sq m of land area up to a maximum of five such dwelling units.

Watch and ward guard units will be permitted adjacent to the boundary or entrance gate up to a maximum of 24 sq m as per the UBBL free from FAR and setback norms.

Sub-division of plots shall be permitted but at not less than 4,000 sq m with an independent access from a minimum 9 m RoW.