SKM observes 'Pagdi Sambhal Divas' to express self-respect

new delhi: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday celebrated 'Pagdi Sambhal Divas' by the farmers. Farmers celebrated this day by expressing their "self-respect at the dharnas going on the borders of Delhi".



During this programme, the farmers wore their traditional turbans and sang songs of the peasant movement.

Meanwhile, family members of Shaheed Bhagat Singh also attended the programme.

Bhagat Singh's nephew Abhay Sandhu, Teji Sandhu, Anuspriya Sandhu and Gurjeet Kaur were present at the event.

In his speech, Abhay Sandhu warned the government that if it does not accept the demands of the farmers till March 23 (Martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh), then he will go on a fast unto death in support of the farmers.

SKM leaders explained the importance of Pagdi Sambhal Lehar of 1906 and said, "At that time as well, the government had passed three anti-farmer laws against which the peasant movement started and it was successful. The unity of the farmers proves that this movement will also be

successful."

Farmer leaders said that once the turban was the pride of the farmer but the government has forced farmers to use turban for hanging.

"Farming is already going through a very deep crisis, now the implementation of these three laws and the non-availability of MSP will deepen this crisis further and the farming will be ruined badly," he added.

Meanwhile, some posters have been put up by the Delhi Police on the Tikri border, in which farmers have been warned to vacate the Morcha.

"Such posters are irrelevant where farmers are demonstrating peacefully by exercising their fundamental rights. We oppose this move of the police and appeal to the farmers to continue the peaceful protest. Such threats and warnings will be strongly opposed," SKM said in a statement.