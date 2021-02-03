SKM delegation meets CM, Jain, says Delhi Police list not adding up, farmers still 'missing'

new delhi: A delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Tuesday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP leader Raghav Chadha and raised the issue of farmers "missing" since the Republic Day anarchy in the



Capital.

The SKM delegation, which included members of the newly-formed legal cell, constituted to track and help those missing and arrested, added that the official list of those arrested in the aftermath of the violence as released by the Delhi Police does not add up to the names and information they have gathered.

While they alleged that the Delhi Police had shared a list of 122 people arrested in the violence, the SKM delegation said a list from the Delhi government's Home Ministry, under which prisons fall, shared a list of 115 people currently lodged in Tihar jail. The delegation added that it had submitted the names and information of 29 farmers and protesters who were still "missing" and expressed fears they may be in illegal detention.

The delegation also urged CM Kejriwal to order a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy" against the protesting farmers. The Morcha leaders said at a presser that they have also demanded the formation of a medical board to examine injuries to the arrested farmers - all the while alleging that they were purportedly beaten up and tortured in

custody.

The leaders said that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) formed a legal team on Monday and started working on Tuesday to assist those who are missing or lodged

in jail.

On Tuesday, the legal team met Kejriwal and other leaders and demanded a judicial probe into the matter. The legal team has given a representation so that everything comes out before the people, the leaders said.

Farmer leader Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala said, "Today, we met Kejriwal and other leaders. He provided us with records that 115 people are lodged in Tihar Jail. We demanded that the people lodged in jail should not face any difficulty."

The farmer leaders added that their legal cell will help file bail applications and might go ahead to file Habeas Corpus pleas seeking the physical production of those "missing" since Republic Day.

The Delhi government in a statement issued on Tuesday night said, "The leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha met Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal today to discuss the issue of farmers lodged in jails of Delhi and missing persons in connection to farmers protest. Delhi government has shared the detailed list of 115 farmers lodged in Delhi's jails. CM Arvind Kejriwal assured the farm leaders full support in their fight for

justice."

However, the Delhi Police has categorically denied any and all allegations of illegally detaining or arresting anyone in connection with the Republic Day violence cases. They have said that these were "rumours" and had gone on to make public the full list of 122 people arrested in these cases so far. This list had details as of Monday evening.