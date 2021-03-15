SKM asks agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at border points

new delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the anti-farm law protests, on Sunday asked the agitating farmers not to build permanent structures at Delhi's border points where they have been camping since November last year.



The SKM's statement comes in the wake of Haryana Police registering two separate cases against farmers for allegedly raising concrete wall structure and digging a borewell on National Highway-44 in the state's Sonipat district, close to Delhi's Singhu border protest site.

Some permanent structures have started to come up at the Singhu border, one of three prominent protest sites besides Ghazipur and Tikri border points, where agitation against the Centre's three agri laws has been going on for over three months.

During a meeting of the Morcha, which included 32 Punjab farmer unions, a decision was taken that the protestors should not build any permanent structures at the protest sites, an SKM statement said.

The statement further said that several Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders also travelled to West Bengal to campaign in support of their agitation and to urge voters there not to vote for "anti-farmer" BJP.