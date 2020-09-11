'Skills University will help boost Delhi's economic growth'

new delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) at Harinagar and Tilaknagar on Thursday. He said that in his second term as the Education Minister, his prime agenda will be to focus on Skill Education.



Sisodia said, "Along with the skills training, apprenticeship opportunities will also be given. The main goal will be to provide better placement and attractive salaries to all trainees while winning the trust of the industrial institutions. Financial assistance and scholarships will be available for the students."

He said, "Delhi has laid a strong foundation for School Education. Now, concrete steps are being taken to lift the capital as well as the nation from the economic downturn by encouraging skill development and entrepreneurship."

The Education Minister will be visiting all the ITI, polytechnic, and skill development centers in the next few weeks to understand their needs and what is required to bring them to global standards of excellence.

Sisodia said, "Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University will set an example not only for our country but for the whole world. It is our endeavour that every child should get vocational education as per their interest and ability so that they can achieve great success in their careers." He added that every student will be fully equipped to understand the modern technology and practical training as per the requirement of the industry.

In 2019, the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Bill was passed. DSEU will coordinate with different foreign institutions for various courses and knowledge sharing.