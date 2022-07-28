Skill training will be given to 25,000 people in next 6 mos: NDMC
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council will impart skill training to 25,000 people in next six months in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation, the civic body's vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said on
Wednesday.
To implement measures specified under the National Clean Air Programme, the civic body will also sign a pact with IIT Delhi, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Cantonment Board, he said.
Upadhyay said a slew of other proposals were also approved by the NDMC Council which included taking a number of initiatives to celebrate "Har Ghar Tiranga Programme" by conducting cultural events, illuminating roads, flyovers and roundabouts.
Addressing a press conference, Upadhyay said the skill development training programme will be carried out in three phases where contractual workers, masons, plumbers, construction workers, blacksmith among others will imparted training.
"In the first phase, we will provide skill training to 25,000 people with the help of National Skill Development Corporation. This phase will be completed in six months," he said.
NDMC Member Kuljeet Chahal said in total 75,000 people would be trained out which 25,000 will be given skill training in the first phase.
"A budget of Rs 4.36 crore have been approved for this out of which Rs 1.5 crore would be provided by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship," Chahal said.
According to the proposal document, as many as 5,000 people will be training in the second phase and other 45,000 will be given skill training in the third phase.
