Six wanted criminals of a gang arrested from three states

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested six wanted criminals of a gang from three states, officials said on Friday.



The accused have been identified as Ankit alias Ankit Lagarpur (23), Ravi alias Ravi Jagsi (29), Rajan alias Rajan Jaat (24), Sumit Bichpadi alias Cheetah (24), Amit alias Chhota (35), Sudhir Mann (29), they said.

According to police, the accused, belonging to Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were carrying a cumulative cash reward of Rs 3,50,000 from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

"Different teams were formed and dispatched after comprehensive briefing. The teams raided three different locations in three states and arrested the accused persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said.

The first team arrested three persons Rajan Jaat, Amit and Sumit Bichpadi from a hideout in Navi Mumbai. The second team busted the Rajasthan module and arrested Ankit Lagarpur and Sudhir Mann when they had come to Delhi to receive a consignment of firearms, the DCP

said. The third team busted the Gujarat module with the arrest of Ravi Jagsi from Ahmedabad, he said.

The accused were recently involved in gruesome crimes acting on the directions of gang leaders operating from three different countries, police

said.