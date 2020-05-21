Six test +ve in Ggm, tally at 224; containment zones rise to 45

Gurugram: There were six new cases of COVID-19 that was reported from Gurugram on Wednesday.



Two cases were reported from Sector-38 and one case each reported from Bharti Chowk, Shakti Park, Sikanderpur and Sector-32.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram is now 226. On Wednesday 278 samples were collected by the health department of Gurugram. In these 224 samples were collected in the government laboratories and 54 in private facilities.

There have also been 131 patients who have recovered from COVID-19. There are 16,359 persons in Gurugram who have been put under surveillance. There has been no death due to COVID-19 in Gurugram.

The Gurugram administration on Wednesday declared 10 more containment zones in the district taking the tally to 45.

The decision was taken after review committee meeting wherein 14 new areas detected in the district having fresh cases appeared within five days. Earlier, Gurugram had 35 cases five days ago.

Officials have also lifted containment zones at four places including Tyagiwada in Gurugram block, Shiv Kund, Bharatwada, and Thakur wada in Sohna block.

Gurugram currently has containment zones at Ashok Vihar, Islampur village, Kadipur enclave, Surat Nagar, Khandsa road vegetable market area, Patel Nagar, Hira Nagar Shakti Nagar, Anand Garden, Krishna Nagar, Jyoti Park, and Baldev Nagar.AEarlier, Palam Vihar, Sirhaul village's lane 1, lane 7 and lane 6B, Dundehera, New Palam Vihar, sector 12, sector 39, Meghdoot Apartment, Sector 10A, Om Nagar, Gahlot Vihar, Anand Vihar, Nandi Dham, Shankar Vihar, Chandan Vihar, Chauma Fatak, Chotu Ram Chowk, Dev jewelary shop, Sav Vihar, Krishna colony, DLF phase 2, Harmitage housing society DLF phase 3, Nathupur, Kherkidhaula, Bajghera, Baliawas, Sheetala colony, Shikandarpur Ghosi, sector 22, Sector 9, Sector 44 near Gold souk mall.