Six senior IPS officers from AGMUT cadre promoted to DGP and ADGP levels

New Delhi: Six senior officers from AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh- Goa-Mizoram - Union Territories) cadre were promoted to DGP and ADGP grades.



The IPS officers who were promoted to DGP grade were Manoj Kumar Lall (1988-batch), Sandeep Goel (1989 batch) and Sanjay Bainiwal (1989 batch). Whereas Garima Bhatnagar (1994 batch), Ravindra Singh Yadav (1995 batch) and Madhup Kumar Tiwari (1995 batch) were promoted to

ADGP grade.

As per the order copy from Ministry of Home Affairs, "In pursuance to the recommendations of the Screening Committee in its meeting held on December 26, 2019, and with the approval of the Competent Authority the IPS officers of AGMUT cadre were promoted to DGP (level 16 in the pay matrix) and ADGP (level 15 in the pay

matrix)."

The order, which was signed by Under Secretary to the Government of India, Rakesh Kumar Singh, was sent to chief secretaries, Commissioner of Police (Delhi), Principal Secretary to Lt Governor of Delhi, Director (IB) and other senior

officials.