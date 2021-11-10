Six 'Raahgiri' events to be held over next 3 months

New Delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, in partnership with Raahgiri Foundation and WRI India, will organise six 'Raahgiri' events in the national capital over the next three months as part of the 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh' campaign. Artists and fitness experts among others will take part in a range of activities such as walking, running, cycling, skating, painting, dancing, yoga, aerobics and zumba during these events.

The first 'Raahgiri' event will be organised in Patparganj from 7 am to 10 am on November 14. The event will take place in West Vinod Nagar in the presence of Deputy CM Sisodia.

"It is our collective duty to come forward and reduce the pollution on an individual and community level. We can together build a foundation for a healthier Delhi by taking small steps such as switching off vehicles at traffic signals and switching to public transport," Sisodia said.