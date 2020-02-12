Six Nepalese men arrested for burglary at Karol Bagh mobile shop, says police

New Delhi: Six men, all from Nepal, were arrested here in connection with a burglary at a mobile shop in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh last year, police said on Wednesday.

Thirty-three stolen mobile phones, a bag, the car used in the commission of the offence and house-breaking tools used during the burglary have been recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused have been identified as Khadak Raj Joshi (32), Ashok Chhetri (38), Ganga Ram (34), Parwat Luhar, (34), Pawan Saud (30) and Nitesh Sharma (38), they said, adding they all hailed from Nepal.

Two other accused are absconding, police said.

The matter came to light on December 19 last year after the shop-owner complained about burglary of mobile phones and cash at his shop at Karol Bagh.

Police zeroed in on the suspects with the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footage.

During investigation, it was revealed that one of the accused, who worked as a security guard in Karol Bagh area, gave information about a shop from where mobile phones and cash could be looted, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

Bases on the input, the accused decided to target the shop on the intervening night of December 18-19.

The accused gathered at Ajmal Khan Park on the pre-decided date and after conducting a recee, and on the direction of the security guard, one of them entered the shop through a window in which an A/C was installed, the officer said.

After sometime, three others entered the shop by breaking the shutter, he said.