Six more test positive in Noida, tally rises to 230

Noida/Ghaziabad: Two separate deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported from Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday night. In Ghaziabad, an 85-year-old man from Pilakhuwa area died at district combined hospital while a 60-year-old man from sector 19 in Noida died of cardiac arrest due to acute respiratory distress syndrome at Sharda hospital.



As per reports, bodies of both the patients were cremated by health staff and administration after taking consent from family as no relative or neighbours came to claim the body. Since, the 59-year-old wife of the patient from sector 19 in Noida is also admitted in the same hospital, their only daughter lives in Gujrat and she could not attend the cremation of her father.

Apart from deaths, six more positive Covid-19 cases have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday. The new positive cases include the district sports officer who was deployed at shelter home built at Malkapur sports stadium in Greater Noida. This is the first case of an administrative official being infected in the district.

"Out of 57 reports received, 6 people were positive for COVID-19 and 51 people tested negative. Fresh cases include two patients, a 35-year-old male and a 21-year-old female from sector 5, village Harola in Noida while one positive case each was reported from Surajpur area, sector 9, sector 31 in Noida and Gaur city residential society in Greater Noida West," said Dr. Sunil Dohare, district surveillance officer.

Informing over the patients who have cured and discharged from the hospital Tuesday, the officer said that 6 patients have been discharged after treatment of COVID-19. "Three male patients were discharged after a successful treatment for COVID-19 from Sharda hospital while three other patients, including to female, were discharged from SSPH AND PGTI hospital," the officer said while adding the the total number of positive patients in the district are 230 now.

Meanwhile, the GB Nagar district health department has lodged an FIR against the hospital staff and management of Deepanshi hospital in sector 33 of Noida after the dead body of a 35-year-old security guard, who was undergoing treatment at the same hospital, was found lying outside the hospital main gate throughout Monday night. As nobody was ready to touch the body suspecting a Covid death, the body was rescued by health department after the news went viral.

The body was sent to Government GIMS for examination which revealed that he was not suffering from Covid. However, an FIR in connection with the matter was registered.