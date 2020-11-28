Six killed, one injured in two separate road mishaps on Yamuna Expressway

Noida: Six persons were killed while one was critically injured in two separate road accidents reported from the 165-kilometers long Yamuna Expressway on early Saturday morning.



The first incident took place around 3:15 am at milestone 32 from zero point under Jewar police station area of Greater Noida. "A speeding bolero pickup car rammed into a double decker bus which was being driven on the wrong side of road. Two persons, including the driver of bolero pickup car and co-driver were killed in the incident," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Greater Noida while adding that the bodies of deceased have been sent to post mortem and their families have been informed.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Pappu (32) and Dhananjay Kumar (50), both natives of district Gaya in Bihar. Police suspects that the incident occurred as the driver failed to notice bus which was being driven on the wrong

side of road. "As of now we have not received any complaint into the matter while further investigations are underway," the DCP said.

In another incident four people were killed while one was critically injured after their SUV car rammed into a state transport bus from behind on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

The victims travelling in the car belonged to Agra, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Maharashtra while the injured person is a resident of Faridabad. They were returning after

attending a marriage function. The deceased have been identified as Ashish Chauhan from Ghaziabad, Aalok Kumar of Faridabad, Manikandan Devkar from Thane district in Maharashtra and Firoz from Agra. Prince Pal (22), from Faridabad was injured in the incident.

"The incident occurred around 6:45 am at 1.5 kilometers from zero point towards Agra under the jurisdiction of Beta-II police station.

The Toyota Innova car was on the Agra-Noida lane on the expressway when it rammed into the roadways bus from behind after.

Prima Facie it appears that the driver was dozed off ans failed to notice the bus which was parked along the roadside. The bodies of deceased identified persons were sent to post mortem while the victim is getting treatment at hospital," the DCP said.

The intensity of the collision was such that the car was badly crushed and police had to use cutters to victims from mangled car.