Six killed, five critically injured as car plunges into river in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: In a tragic incident, Six members of a family, including two minor kids, were killed while five others were critically injured after their car plunges into Kherli river in dankaur area of Greater Noida on late Sunday night. Cops said that they have found no trace of collision and suspect that the incident occurred due to dense fog.

Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Superintendent of Police (rural), Gautam Buddh Nagar said that police received information around 11:30 pm that a Maruti Ertiga car which was travelling from Sambal district in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi had fallen into Kherli river.

"There were 11 occupants in the car, including a few children, at the time of incident. It seems that the driver might have failed to notice the river due to dense fog. Locals successfully managed to rescue five persons while six others who have received critical injuries were rescued with the help of police. All the victims were rushed to a private hospital in noida where doctors declared six persons brought dead" said Singh.

Among the deceased were Mahesh (35), Kishanpal (50), Naresh (17), Ram Khiladi (75), Mallu (12) and Netra Pal (40), all natives of Sambhal district. "The bodies of deceased have been sent for post mortem" the SP added.