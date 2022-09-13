Six female workers faint after pesticide was sprayed inside company

noida: As many as 16 female workers fell unconcious after pesticide was sprayed inside a private company in Ecotech-3 area of Greater Noida on Sunday evening. Cops said that all these women were rushed to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable.



The incident took place at Iljin Electronics (I) Pvt Ltd, an electronic parts manufacturing company, in Ecotech-III area.

As per Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Ecotech-III police station, on Sunday evening, mosquito fogging work was carried out in the company and pesticides were being sprinkled all over. "After the fogging activity, some female workers started feeling uneasy and difficulties in breathing," Kumar said.

"Other workers alerted factory officials and police was also informed. All the ailing workers were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment where they maintained to remain stable after treatment," Kumar added.

The officer further said that they have not received any compliant in the matter so far and will take appropriate actions if a compliant is received.

A Resident doctor at Asclepius Hospital in Greater Noida said that of the 16 women, five patients were shifted to the ICU by 11 pm as their condition had worsened.

"The other patients were in the general ward. By Monday evening, nine patients were discharged while seven are still admitted — three in the ICU and four in the general ward," the doctor said.

Meanwhile, the family members of victims gathered outside the hospital in large number on late Sunday night and tried to create ruckus. They alleged negligence from hospital in treatment. However, police reached and pacified them after assuring them proper treatment.