Six days after de-sealing, shops in Nizamuddin Basti yet to open

NEW DELHI: When the Nizamuddin Basti was de-sealed after 70 days on Sunday, residents and shopkeepers breathed a sigh of relief. However, the relief was short-lived as shopkeepers alleged that the market near the Nizamuddin Markaz has not been allowed to open despite the SDM order of putting Nizamuddin Basti out of the containment zone.



Barricades could still be seen placed on the road leading from the Markaz to Nizamuddin Dargah with paramilitary forces on guard. The shops and restraunts are closed and shutters are down.

Illiyas Khan, who owns a restaurant in Nizamuddin said: "The shopkeepers have put the shutters down since the lockdown started and even after de-sealing nothing has changed. The shops are closed still. A group of hotel owners and shopkeepers also visited the Nizamuddin police station but did not get any clarity on opening the shops."

Another hotel owner in the area, Umar Nizami said: "It has been almost three months that our hotels are closed now. Now that the de-sealing order has been passed why are we still not allowed to open our shops and hotels? We have incurred enough loss due to this closure."

Yasmin Kidwai, the area councilor from Congress told Millennium Post, "How can the shops remain closed even after the order has been passed for de-sealing? We have taken up the issue with the DM and hope the matter is resolved soon."

The residents have also met the South East DM Harleen Kaur and apprised her of the situation. Millennium Post tried to contact the DM but she could not be reached.