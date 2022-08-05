Six arrested for forging Indian passports

new delhi: The Delhi Police has busted an international immigration racket and arrested six people, including four Bangladeshi passengers, for using forged Indian passports to travel abroad, officials said on Thursday.



The fraud came to light after the Indira Gandhi International Airport's immigration department lodged a complaint at the local police station on July 27 against Emon Haladar, Bapi Awlad Sardar, Hridoy Ahamed and Masum Hossain, who were seeking to fly to Sharjah.

During scrutiny of their travel documents, it was revealed that they were Bangladeshi citizens who had illegally entered India by fraudulently obtaining local passports through agents from Gujarat's Surat, the officials said.

The agents Apon and Ankit Kumar Jha, both hailing from Gujarat, were arrested from that state's Valsad district, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said a large-scale syndicate that dupes people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores is operational across the globe.

"To bust their nexus, a team was constituted, and specific tasks were assigned to the agents who are instrumental in procuring and providing fake Indian documents for such travellers.

"Using technical surveillance and deployment of secret informers, our team succeeded in arresting the agents who conspired the fraud," she said.

According to the DCP, the Apon and Jha have disclosed names of two other agents — Tohin and Sujon– who are based in Kolkata.