Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh, a day after Hindu Sena call off protest
Amid heavy police deployment, Section 144 (which prohibits assembly of five or more people) has been imposed in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area as a precautionary measure, said DCP Southeast RP Meena. The move comes a day after the Hindu Sena called off its protest call.
Nearly a week after violence broke out in northeast Delhi that killed 42 people, several residents who fled the violence have returned to visit their homes and shops in Mustafabad to take stock of the damage. In several violence-hit areas, stores opened briefly as shopkeepers ran out of stock.
So far 167 FIRs have been filed while 885 people have been detained, Delhi Police spokesperson said on Saturday.
(Inputs from indianexpress.com)
