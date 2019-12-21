Situation improving amid heavy security deployment in parts of Delhi

New Delhi: The situation in areas hit by violence during protests against the new citizenship law is gradually returning to normal, police said on Saturday, and assured that a heavy deployment of security personnel has been made in Old Delhi and Seemapuri areas.

Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in northeast part of the national capital on Friday.

Manish Seth, secretary of Daryaganj Traders' Association, said all shops in the area opened on Saturday morning and there's no unrest. He said police have been keeping a tight vigil.

The area surrounding Jama Masjid, where a large number of protesters gathered on Friday evening, was also quiet and businesses ran as usual.

Talking about the ongoing protests in the country, a shopkeeper, on the condition of anonymity, said while he "supported the cause, such incidents only harm business".

"There were already no jobs, economy is going down by the day, and now people are scared for their citizenship. There is not a single thing that is going to be positive because of CAA," he said.

Asif, a rickshaw puller near Jama Masjid, said these were "bad days" and it was "best to stay inside".

"Of course it is going to affect our wages. If not today, maybe tomorrow we can earn some money. What will we do if we are not even alive or free to do that," the 53-year-old said.

A bookseller near Delhi Gate, where a car was burned on Friday evening as protests turned violent, also lamented the ill-effects of the contentious citizenship law, saying people were not to be blamed for the agitations.

"If I tell you I will take away your home tomorrow, and you know I am capable of doing it, will you sit quietly? Violence is not the answer to anything, but you cannot expect people to not be upset when their future is uncertain," he said.

A senior police officer from Shahdara district said situation was under control in the area.

"Delhi Police personnel have dominated the area and are conducting flag marches since Friday evening to ensure that no untoward incident is reported," he added.

The Jamia Millia Islamia, which has been seeing protests against the law, has a public meeting lined up by activists on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a protest-march in the day.

On Friday, a clash between police and protesters had ensued in Daryaganj, prompting police to use water cannon on the agitators, some of whom had turned violent and set ablaze a car.

Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from Seemapuri, where an additional deputy commissioner of police suffered minor injuries.