SIT to question Tausif's uncle for leads on weapon procurement

Gurugram: The Special Investigating Team (SIT) that has been formed to investigate the murder of Nikita Tomar will question Tausif's maternal uncle for arranging the gun from which Tausif shot dead the 21-year-old B COM student.



Tausif who is the main accused in the case reportedly bought the gun from a person named Azru who was arrested by the Faridabad Police on Wednesday evening. The investigations by the law enforcement officials, however, have revealed that Tausif was told about Azru by his maternal uncle, identified as Islamuddin.



Interestingly, even though Tausif's family is extremely popular in the local politics of Nuh, his maternal uncle is a convicted criminal who has several criminal charges still pending against him.



Islamuddin was recently convicted in the case of abduction of a Station House Officer in Gurugram in 2016 for which he is serving a jail term in Bhondsi Prison, Gurugram for 10 years. According to law enforcement officials Tausif had been in constant touch with his maternal uncle.



Prior to the Monday incident where Tausif first tried to abduct Nikita, failing which he shot her dead, in 2018 also he tried to kidnap her so that he can intimidate and pressurise her. Though the complaint was lodged against Tausif in 2018 the matter was not pursued further due to the mutual compromise between Tausif and Nikita's family.

Facing severe criticism and anger in the case, the SIT has also begun to expedite their investigation process. There have already been three arrests made in the case that included Tausif, his accomplice Rehan and Azru the person who had supplied him with the country-made pistol with which he shot dead Nikita. Along with the weapon, the law enforcement officials have also recovered the car that was used by Tausif and Rehan on Monday.

Hundreds of protestors that include young college students are now having a sit-in -protest at the Aggarwal College where Nikita used to study and where she was shot dead. The protestors are demanding a fast trial in the case and the strictest punishment to the accused involved in the brutal murder. Meanwhile, Rehan and Tausif's police custody was extended by 10 days.