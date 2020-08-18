SIT formed to probe mysterious death of Ggm banker

Gurugram: More than a week after the body of a banker from Gurugram was recovered from a canal in Delhi's Rohini area under mysterious circumstances, the district police have now formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe his disappearance and his subsequent death.

The family of a 38-year-old senior banker identified as Dheeraj Ahlawat are now demanding justice, claiming that Dheeraj was first abducted from Gurugram, taken to Delhi where he was brutally murdered by people who had differences with him owing to the nature of his job as a loan approver.

Led by Dheeraj's family, other citizens have also joined and have demanded that Dheeraj's unidentified assailants be arrested at the earliest.

On August 5, Dheeraj had gone for a stroll near his house in Sector -46 Gurugram and was reported missing after that. Soon, his family filed a missing person's complaint at the Sector-50 Police Station. Two days later Dheeraj's semi-naked body was found floating in the canal near Rohini in North-West Delhi.

The family was finally able to identify the body on August 12 based on the Rakhi which he was wearing and the build of the body. The viscera samples have been sent for testing so that more revelations come out with respect to the cause of death.

Furthermore, Gurugram Police Commissioner has also met Dheeraj's family.

"My brother's work involved disbursement of corporate loans worth several hundred crores. It is possible that he was targeted due to some money-related dispute," said Jasvir Ahlawat, Dheeraj's brother.

The family alleges that, initially, Gurugram Police did not take their concerns seriously.

"I seek a fast investigation in the brutal murder of my husband. Ever since my husband went missing, my two kids and I are waiting for justice," said Seema Ahlawat, Dheeraj's wife.

"A three-member SIT is constituted for investigation in the following case. It will be monitored by Preet Pal Singh ACP (Crime). The SIT will make out efforts to collect the evidence and complete the investigations in the case expeditiously," said KK Rao Gurugram Police Commissioner.