SIT formed to probe murder of 21-year-old college student

gurugram: Facing extreme criticism and anger over the brutal murder of 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar outside her campus allegedly by a man who used to stalk her for years, the Haryana government has now formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the case, which visited the victim's family members on Wednesday to record their statements.



The SIT was formed after Tomar's family members alleged that the main accused in the case - Tausif - was harassing her since 2018, constantly pressuring her to change her religion so they could get married.

On Monday, Tausif and his accomplice Rehan purportedly shot dead Nikita outside her college in Ballabgarh the images of which were caught on CCTV. Tausif and Rehan were later arrested by the Faridabad

Police.

Just like Tuesday, angry protestors on Wednesday also jammed the Ballabgarh-Sohna Road, demanding a fast-track trial and justice in the case. A lot of prominent politicians also visited the aggrieved family to express their condolences and assure them of justice being served to them.

"An SIT led by Anil Kumar ACP (Crime) would ensure quick investigation and time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family. All the angles in the case since 2018 will be explored by the SIT. This also involves the claims of the girl being pressured to change her religion. Both the accused involved in the brutal murder of girl student have been arrested and the murder weapon have also been seized," said Anil Vij, the Home Minister of

Haryana.

Moolchand Tomar, Nikita's father said, "Initially, I thought I would not be able to get justice for my daughter as Tausif and his family were extremely powerful. I have been able to get support in the recent days and I hope that it all ultimately ends in Nikita getting

justice."

Tausif's grandfather is a former MLA of Nuh and his family members are still active in local politics.