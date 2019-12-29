SIT formed to investigate violence during anti-CAA stir in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have formed an Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe rioting cases which have been registered at different police stations in Ghaziabad during protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in past couple of weeks.



The move came following the directives of the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to probe the cases of violence during protest.

Sudhir Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad said that the Special Investigation Teamteam will include an officer of DSP rank, two inspectors and one sub-inspector from crime branch and the team will be headed by Superintendent of Police (crime).

"Seven FIRs under IPC sections of attempt to murder and violence have been lodged against rioters in five police stations of the district including Sahibabad, Muradnagar. The Special Investigation Team team will probe these cases while officers who have dealt with similar cases and have experience to track down miscreants who use social media platform will be part of this team. We expect a fair probe into these cases while cops from respective police stations have been directed to assist the teams and provide them all the data needed during the probe" said Singh.

According to police, 122 people have been arrested while over over 2500 persons have been booked for allegedly getting involved in the violent protest that took

place in Muradnagar, Kaila Bhatta, Pasonda village on December 20. Over 25 policemen, including one circle officer, three SHOs, five sub-inspectors and 15 constables were injured in the stone pelting incidents.

The protesters who were involved in violent protest in Pasonda Village were booked under IPC sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (Attempt to murder), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and section 7 of the Criminal Amendment act,1932.