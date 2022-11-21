New Delhi: Delhi is all set to elect CM Arvind Kejriwal's AAP in MCD too and what BJP could not do in MCD for 15 years, AAP will achieve in 5 years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said during a 'Samvad' in Dwarka assembly constituency where he interacted with local residents to discuss various civic issues they faced in the last 15 years.



As per Sisodia, voting for anyone other than AAP equals to a waste of vote. He further added that CM Arvind Kejriwal's councillors will resolve all the issues faced by

the people and bring development in their area and they will ensure regular cleanliness of their wards.

Sisodia shared a memory from the 2015 election campaign and recalled that people living in society-flats of Dwarka were dependent on tankers for water. The AAP had promised that the people of Dwarka would be rid of this crisis and Dwarka's citizens trusted Kejriwal and gave him a chance, and he delivered what he promised. This time, give Kejriwal a chance to govern the MCD and the AAP will solve each and every problem faced by citizens in the MCD, Sisodia said.

He added, "Just as there is Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi, AAP will form government in MCD as well. When the AAP will be in power at both levels of governance, the work of the people will not stop at any cost, and results shall be delivered. This is why the citizens of Dwarka should also elect councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP's councillors have the ability and the conviction to get work done."

Sisodia also tweeted, "I have two questions for those garbage-warriors of BJP who are seeking votes for MCD elections. Why did BJP turn Delhi into a city of piles of garbage and garbage mountains in the past 15 years? Do BJP leaders know anything other than abusing Arvind Kejriwal?"