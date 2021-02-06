Sisodia visits govt school, reviews Covid-19 protocols

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in the Gandhinagar area here and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on Friday.



We cannot wait for Zero COVID Case Day' as it is necessary for us to adapt to our new lives in this pandemic. We are starting on a positive note that all our students will follow COVID-19 precautions and start to get back to their normal life, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

Students of Classes 10th and 12th were able to strictly follow COVID-19 instructions given to them due to which we are confident to reopen Classes 9th and 11th as well, he added.

Sisodia said parents were supportive of the government's decision to reopen the schools.

Parents had an optimistic reaction to the reopening of Classes 10th and 12th. We listened to their request and decided to reopen Classes 9th and 11th as well. Our lives have slowly begun to get back on track. With reopening of the schools, we are hopeful that we will be able to face all the uncertain challenges ahead of us, he said.

"Fifteen days ago, the schools were opened for Classes 10 and 12 students. I am happy that our Class 9 and Class 11 students have also rejoined the schools. I can see their happy faces. It is a challenge to open schools during the pandemic, but we have accepted it," Sisodia said.