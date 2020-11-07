Sisodia ups ante against DU colleges for 'mismanagement of funds'

New Delhi: The tussle between the Delhi University colleges funded by the Delhi Government and the State is yet to settle with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slamming the colleges for serious financial irregularities and violations of UGC norms on Thursday. A special audit conducted by the state government has revealed that despite showing a surplus of crores, the salary of the teachers and staff had not been released, Sisodia who is also the Education Minister said at a press conference on Friday.



The statement comes after the colleges had repeatedly alleged that the Delhi Government was withholding funds. Sisodia said that all legal proceedings are being considered on the basis of the audit report. "The Delhi government will look into the right legal course of action to be taken," he said.

The special audit, when initiated, was obstructed by the colleges by matters of resisting to show their accounts books to the audit officers. The books were only shown when the high court intervened and directed the colleges to comply.

The audit of the colleges – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Sukhdev College, Bhagini Nivedita College, and Maharishi Valmiki college – have shown unauthorised payments by the college, and surplus funds being stashed as well, Sisodia said. Meanwhile, two colleges – Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Lakshmibai – have refused to allow the audit.