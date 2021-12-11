Sisodia to represent Delhi at int'l education conference in Dubai

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is set to represent the Capital at a three-day RewirEd Summit in Dubai and talk about his government's education model and also discuss bilateral partnership on the exchange of education between Delhi and Britain.



The event will commence from Saturday onwards and will have the Deputy CM discuss the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum launched by the State Government. The three day conference will also have representatives from Estonia, Italy, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia discussing the theme of Innovation in Education.

In this conference, Education Secretary H. Rajesh Prasad, Education Director Himanshu Gupta and Higher Education Director Ranjana Deshwal will also represent Delhi.

The event will also be attended by the Education Minister of Estonia, Leena Kersen along with Italy's Education Minister Patrizio Biamenti, United Arab Emirates Minister of State Public Education Jamila Mahi, Saudi Arabia's Education Minister Mohammed Al-Sudarei and Bangladesh's Education Minister Dr Deepu Moni M.P. The Curriculums launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal to develop growth mindset in children and ensure that children studying in schools become Global Citizens and World Leaders will also be a topic of discussion.

The three Mindset Curriculums — Happiness Mindset Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Deshbhakti Curriculum —were launched in Delhi's public education system.