Sisodia speaks on EMC

New Delhi: Education Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet on Wednesday spoke on the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) of the Delhi government.

The Education Minister tweeted, "When choosing a career, do we work for ourselves or our country? If we work with sincerity, all efforts serve the nation!

A reflection that emerged in discussion with students in a session hosted by the EMC Delhi."

The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum was started in the year 2019-20 to instill entrepreneurial mindsets in the students of Delhi government schools. The education department had initiated a plan to enroll 17,000 entrepreneurs as volunteers to help hone the "entrepreneurial mindset" amongst school students.