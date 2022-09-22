Sisodia says CBI & ED only working to execute 'Op Lotus'

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been working at the BJP's behest to topple elected governments of rival parties in states.



After media reports on the rise in ED cases against those politicians belonging to anti-BJP parties came forward, Sisodia took to Twitter and said that in 95 per cent of the cases the two agencies have become a tool to topple elected governments.

"These days, the CBI and the ED are only working to execute 'Operation Lotus'. In 95 per cent of cases, they have become a tool to topple elected state governments. How will the country progress like this," he wrote.

The Deputy CM was one of the leaders who has been accused in the FIR filed by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy scam. The central agency filed an FIR following a recommendation from Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Following the complaint the CBI raided Sisodia's house, along with 30 other places across various states. The ED also registered a case in the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Recently, the ED launched search operations at 40 locations across the country linked to its money laundering probe in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. The ED conducted searches at 35 locations across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh and Jalandhar in the same case. The

two central agencies also raided Sisodia's bank locker, his house in Ghaziabad and allegedly questioned the people from his village to see if he had bought any land.

Apart from Sisodia, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that leaders who join the BJP are spared by the ED.

"Front Page – Indian Express. Central Govt using ED as political tool, 95 per cent politicians targeted

are from opposition and those who join BJP get relaxation from ED," Bharadwaj wrote on Twitter.