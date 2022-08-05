Sisodia reviews progress of streetscaping proj of 16 roads
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday reviewed the ongoing progress of the streetscaping project of 16 roads across the Capital.
The Deputy CM will conduct an on-site inspection of all the projects every week and their progress will be reviewed accordingly. The Minister directed the PWD officials to take stringent action against contractors who have been found to not be following the set standards of safety and security.
Sisodia said that it is the government's priority to ensure the safety of residents during the road construction works and to ensure that they do not face any kind of inconvenience. If a contractor does not follow the rules will not be spared
and strict action will be taken against them.
The on-site precautions to be ensured by the contractors include a proper arrangement of lights on site of construction, barricading, regular spraying of water to avoid dust, designated place for construction equipment, signage for a
buffer zone, deployment of watchman or traffic marshal, construction equipment should remain covered, maintenance of road near the construction site and cleanliness at the construction site.
Under the streetscaping, the government will revamp the roads as per the European standard. The project includes, the tiling of roads, the development of the green area around the road, an open sitting area, cycling tracks, designer LED lights, public utility centres and fountains and sandstone artworks. There are 16 road stretches that are being redeveloped under the pilot project stretching over 540 km of PWD road.
