Sisodia requests L-G to ensure continuation of 'Dilli ki Yogshala' scheme

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met L-G V K Saxena on Friday and urged him to ensure that the AAP government's flagship scheme, "Dilli Ki Yogshala", providing free yoga classes to people is allowed to continue.



Sisodia said the lieutenant governor has promised that the related documents will be looked into and nothing wrong will be allowed to happen.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi government, Sisodia told the L-G that most of the 17,000 beneficiaries of the scheme had contracted COVID-19 earlier and hence, it needs to continue for their sake as yoga will be beneficial for them.

Sisodia had accused the BJP on Thursday of "conspiring" to shut the "Dilli ki Yogshala" programme by putting pressure on officials. He had also said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had given his nod for the continuation of the programme and sent the file to the LG for approval.

The AAP government launched the programme last year to provide yoga instructors to the citizens of Delhi for free. Currently, 590 yoga classes with more than 17,000 beneficiaries are being conducted across the national capital on a daily basis.

Sisodia had alleged that the TTE secretary was wrongly and forcibly trying to discontinue the "Dilli ki Yogshala" programme and sabotage the AAP government's efforts to arrange free yoga classes for the benefit of thousands of Delhiites.