Sisodia rejects Centre's options for states to recover GST compensation

New Delhi: Agreeing with finance ministers of West Bengal, Chhatisgarh, Kerala, Punjab and Telangana, Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia on Monday rejected the Centre's options for states who are still owed their GST compensation amounts. A statement from Sisodia's office said that attendees of the meeting comprising the finance ministers of these states had unanimously rejected the Centre's options ans posited other viable options. After the recent GST Council meeting, Sisodia had told reported that the Central government's refusal to pay to states what is owed was a big "betrayal of fedralism" and that options like states being allowed to borrow on their own do not apply to Delhi government because of its status as a Union Territory.