Sisodia orders issue of show-cause notice to head of govt school for 'laxity'

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday directed the authorities to issue a show-cause notice to the head of a government school in Karampura for alleged laxity, according to an official statement.



Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, paid a surprise visit to Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Kirti Nagar and Government Co-Ed School in I-Block Karmpura and checked the progress of various educational activities. During the inspection, he also interacted with

students.

During the inspection of the school in Karampura, it was found that even though a new building is ready, children are still being taught in the old building, the statement said.

Taking immediate cognisance, he ordered the officers to issue a show-cause notice against the head of the

school.