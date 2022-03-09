Sisodia opens Montessori Lab, says govt's focus on early childhood education

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the Delhi government will focus on Early Childhood Care Education and will make it world-class, while inaugurating a Montessori Lab at Rana Pratap Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rajender Nagar.



The objective of the Lab is to provide opportunities for holistic development of children and have activities to encourage experiential learning along with inculcating a sense of well-being and life skills among children.

"We cannot be No.1 in the world by educating only higher classes, Early Childhood Education is also important to strengthen the base of India's future. This unique model of Montessori Lab will be adopted in all government schools of Delhi to give a memorable childhood to the child of every strata," Sisodia said.

The Montessori lab is equipped with modern learning-materials to encourage experiential learning and develop skills like research, communication, social thinking, self-management in children, the Delhi government said.

"The lab gives meaningful engaging assignments that allow students to work at their own pace. The other part of the lab has an open area to provide sports infrastructure to young children and develop their cognitive skills", it added.

The Deputy CM said this model of education will be followed by all the government schools of Delhi.

The Deputy CM further said that research from all over the world has shown that a lot of conditioning takes place between the time of the birth of the child till Class 2, as this is the age of foundational learning.

"Therefore, at this age, it is very important to bring confidence, eliminate fear and develop understanding in children. If the confidence is not developed in the children at this time, then in the coming time, the child will be scared despite being the topper," he said.