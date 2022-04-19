Sisodia on a review of progress on Jobs Budget

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed several schemes that will generate employment opportunities so that the government's promise under the "Rozgar Budget" gets fulfilled at the earliest.



The Deputy CM chaired a meeting to review the progress of the announced schemes and policy with the officials of the Finance Department and Dialogue and Development Commission and suggested that the respective departments take immediate action to start implementing the various projects. He also took a project-wise update across all sectors and encouraged officials to come up with plans that will provide more jobs.

The government has initiated the planning for the Delhi shopping festival which includes conducting a stakeholder consultation with key members of retail market associations that is scheduled for April 21.