Sisodia meets UK's Minister for Skills

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met and interacted with UK's minister for Skills Alex Burghart in order to explore the new partnership opportunities to foster innovation and boost Delhi's higher education system. Discussions for mutual cooperation for higher education between UK and Delhi universities were also held.



Sisodia said, "Future partnerships with UK higher education institutions will help us promote innovation and create 21st century jobs in Delhi. Insightful meeting with the Minister for Skills and faculties from universities gave us an opportunity to understand their working and curricula being implemented here. Got some really innovative ideas which can be implemented in our state universities."

The deputy CM also visited University of East London (UEL) and University College London (UCL) in order to explore the scope of future collaborations with universities in the UK to work together on different lines such as teacher education, sports, skill development and research.

Notably, Delhi government has had discussions with UCL in the past too, to explore different avenues such as curriculum design, research collaboration, exchange programmes, creative assessments etc with respect to Delhi Teachers University.

There are chances of collaboration between Delhi sports university and UEL with the aim of designing sports university curriculum and capacity building.

Sisodia also visited Reay Primary School in London which caters to students aged 3-11 years. While interacting with the students and faculty members at the schools, he said, "Primary schooling build's basic framework of a child's future. Reay primary has been working dedicatedly on improving primary education in the UK. Their vision to enable children to become lifelong learners aligns with the vision of the Kejriwal Government. In Delhi too we are working towards improving the primary education system and would like to adopt some of the practices of Reay Primary, in our schools for the benefit of our children."